Chris Jericho Alludes To 'Higher Ups' Wanting Him Back In WWE

With a new regime at the top in WWE, fantasy booking has become even more prevalent in pro wrestling and that includes AEW's Chris Jericho. Jericho has been with All Elite Wrestling since its 2019 inception and became the promotion's first-ever World Champion, but ever since leaving WWE, there's always been a clamor for the future Hall Of Famer to return. Veteran talents AJ Styles and Kevin Owens have experienced some new developments since Triple H has taken full hold of creative and it caused some fans to conjure up dream matches that include Jericho.

Jericho took to Twitter to note that those "dream matches" already happened several times, but that didn't stop fans from hypothetically putting him back in WWE. Another user said how much they'd love to see a faction involving Jericho, Owens and fellow Canadian Sami Zayn. "Well some higher-ups want that to happen sooner than later," Jericho tweeted while including the hashtag "tampering" for good measure. This could be a reference to recent reports of WWE reaching out to a contracted AEW talent.

Aside from the video cameo he made this past June for John Cena's 20th Anniversary, Jericho has not been seen in WWE since 2018. Like he's done multiple times over his career, Jericho reinvented himself as "The Painmaker" while doing an extended run with NJPW before jumping over to the upstart AEW. He's gone through several changes since then, starting off as the arrogant leader of the Inner Circle, becoming a beloved babyface, and now as the "sports entertainer" of the Jericho Appreciation Society. This week on "Dynamite" he confronts fellow JAS member Daniel Garcia over Garcia getting a little too friendly with Bryan Danielson after a loss.