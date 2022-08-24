AEW Dynamite Preview (8/24): Undisputed AEW World Championship Match

A monumental championship encounter — previously announced for the upcoming All Out pay-per-view on September 4 — is going down tonight on "AEW Dynamite" in Cleveland, OH.

Reigning AEW World Champion CM Punk will battle AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley to unify the two titles once and for all. The high-stakes match came about after Punk, who won AEW's top prize for the first time in his career at Double or Nothing back in May, was ruled out of action due to injury, with AEW President Tony Khan announcing that an interim champion would be crowned until the Second City Saint was ready to return. Weeks later, Moxley overcame Hiroshi Tanahashi at the first-ever AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view to become the interim champion. After Moxley successfully defending the title against Chris Jericho at the Quake by the Lake special on August 10, Punk returned. On last week's "Dynamite," it was announced that the titles would be unified at All Out, but a fiery exchange between Punk and Moxley ultimately resulted in the blockbuster showdown surprisingly being penciled in for this week's episode of "Dynamite."

Elsewhere on tonight's card, the AEW World Trio's Championship Tournament will continue as Death Triangle (AEW All-Atlantic Champion PAC, Rey Fénix, and Penta Oscuro) will battle Will Ospreay and the Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis), with the winners advancing to the finals. In a personal family tussle, Billy Gunn will go one-on-one with his son Colten after the Gunn Club viciously turned on their father last week. Additionally, Ring of Honor, IWGP, and AAA World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood will take on Jay Lethal, and Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D, will square off against KiLynn King. Lastly, it's been advertised that Jericho and Daniel Garcia will meet face-to-face in the ring, and we also will hear from Ricky Starks.