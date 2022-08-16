WWE Reportedly Reached Out To Contracted AEW Talent About Joining The Company

WWE is vastly increasing its roster since Triple H took over as Head of Creative, with several stars returning to the company who were let go and others returning from injury. From re-signing stars like Karrion Kross and Dexter Lumis to the return of Edge and an injured Kevin Owens, Triple H has pulled out all the stops to increase the WWE product since the retirement of Vince McMahon as Chairman and CEO.

However, not only has the former WWE Champion's new regime reached out to recently released WWE talent, according to Fightful Select, the company has also contacted an AEW wrestler who is still currently under contract. In response to that request made out to a specific wrestler, the talent in question made AEW management aware of the situation, feeling like the "higher-ups deserved to know," telling WWE in response that they were happy with their current spot in AEW and not interested.

The report also states that the person would like to remain anonymous at this time, but that there was apparently no mistake made by WWE in contacting this performer although they're currently working for AEW under a full-time deal. Fightful also mentioned that the contact was made by a WWE Talent Relations employee who called the AEW wrestler, which led the AEW superstar to divert the call to their representation instead of speaking to the person directly. Fightful has reached out to WWE representatives looking for an answer on the situation, but the request hasn't been responded to as of yet.