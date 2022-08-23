Triple H, AEW Stars & Others React To Johnny Gargano's WWE Comeback

The wrestling world is still buzzing about Johnny Gargano's WWE comeback.

While Triple H and Shawn Michaels, known to be Gargano's biggest supporters, sent out encouraging words to the former NXT Champion, the likes of Grayson Waller, Bully Ray, Ethan Page, Swerve Strickland and several others posted their reactions as well.

"Believe in yourself," Triple H wrote on Twitter. "Nobody will do it for you. Welcome to #WWERaw, @JohnnyGargano!"

"Well, would you look at that! Congrats @JohnnyGargano," Michaels wrote on Twitter.

Waller, who brutally attacked Gargano during his farewell NXT promo last December, gave Gargano credit for joining the main roster instead of returning to NXT.

"Smart move p–sy, I'd run from me too," Waller wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray seemed to indicate that Gargano was wise to play the waiting game during his free agency period.

"Good for you @JohnnyGargano," Bully wrote on Twitter. Well played. Smart move."

Swerve Strickland, one half of the AEW World Tag Team Champions, tweeted that "Johnny's home" along with several clapping hand emojis.

Another AEW star, "All Ego" Ethan Page, posted a link to his vlog where he goes on a "toy hunt" with Gargano almost immediately after Johnny Wrestling showed up on WWE TV. Fans on social media believe the timing wasn't a coincidence, and Page likely had the tweet saved as a draft. Danhausen's response to Page seemed to confirm the same.

Others such as former WWE writer Kazeem Famuyide, NXT announcer Vic Joseph, and Renee Paquette shared their excitement over Gargano's WWE comeback as well.

Gargano himself wrote, "I told ya I wanted it to be a legit surprise!" on Twitter soon after his return.