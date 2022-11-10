Vignette During AEW Dynamite Strongly Implies The Elite Will Be At Full Gear

All signs point to Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks returning to action at AEW's upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view.

On the 11/9 episode of "AEW Dynamite," another vignette aired showing images of the Full Gear graphics along with pictures from The Elite's past exploits in AEW. The video, which also included shots of Omega, Nick & Matt Jackson growing up, ended with a clock ticking towards 12. When the clock struck 12, the previously-deleted trio returned on stage for AEW's inaugural rally that was held on January 8, 2019, in Jacksonville, FL.

According to several reports, The Elite is penciled in for a match against Death Triangle at Full Gear, with PAC & Lucha Brothers defending their AEW World Trios Titles against the inaugural champions. The Elite was forced to relinquish the newly-minted titles owing to its involvement in the post-All Out melee.

If AEW is indeed planning The Elite vs. Death Triangle for Full Gear, Omega & Bucks could likely return to AEW programming at next week's "AEW Dynamite" in Bridgeport, CT. The AEW EVPs have reportedly been backstage at television tapings over the past few weeks, working closely with the promotion's creative team to build up their return.

The full list of confirmed matches for Full Gear includes Jon Moxley defending his AEW World Title against MJF, Chris Jericho defending his ROH World Title against Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli and Sammy Guevara, Toni Storm defending her Interim AEW Women's World Title against Jamie Hayter, The Acclaimed defending their AEW World Tag Team Titles against Swerve in our Glory, Saraya vs. Dr. Britt Baker, and Sting & Darby Allin vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal.