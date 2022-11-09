Jeff Jarrett Set For AEW Wrestling Debut At Full Gear

Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal vs. Sting & Darby Allin is confirmed for the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view on November 19.

A week after his arrival in AEW, Jarrett returned to the scene on the 11/9 "AEW Dynamite," explaining why he has aligned himself with Lethal, Satnam Singh, Sonjay Dutt and Cole Karter on AEW programming.

"After more than a million views [on YouTube] of my debut, the question is why? When a friend [Jay Lethal] calls, a friend shows up," Jarrett told Tony Schiavone in an interview. "I showed up to help and we started our plan last week."

Jarrett would then recap the history shared by Lethal, Dutt and himself, making references to IMPACT Wrestling and the now-defunct Global Force Wrestling. He would also praise Satnam Singh as "a legitimate giant," taking a shot at "fake giants in red skinny jeans," which was seemingly a reference to WWE's Braun Strowman. The segment ended with Jarrett getting annoyed at an AEW crew member asking him to get off stage, presumably due to time constraints. An irate Jarrett then began to chase the AEW official with a guitar until he was calmed down by Sonjay Dutt.

The match at Full Gear will be Jarrett's third bout in 2022, following his victory over Effy at The Wrld On GCW show in January, and "Ric Flair's Last Match" where Jarrett & Lethal lost to Ric Flair & Andrade El Idolo. Meanwhile, Jarrett and Sting, who had a storied rivalry during their time in TNA/IMPACT, will share a ring for the first time since Bound for Glory 2010, where D'Angelo Dinero, Kevin Nash & Sting defeated Jarrett & Samoa Joe in a Handicap Match.