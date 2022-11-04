The Elite Potentially Working Big Match At AEW Full Gear

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks have not competed in a match since they won the AEW World Trios Championship back at All Out, with the backstage melee between them, CM Punk, and Ace Steel leading to them being pulled from AEW television and stripped of the titles before ever defending them. However, according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the trio are potentially set for a big match at the upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view.

While none of them have been seen live since the investigation into the brawl began, the trio have been featured on television in recent weeks via a series of vignettes. Different moments of their careers have been shown, along with someone erasing them, seemingly hinting at the situation that has legitimately been taking place. Their in-ring return appears to be imminent, however — according to Dave Meltzer, it is probable, but not 100%, that The Elite will be competing against Death Triangle (Pac, Rey Fenix, and Penta El Zero M) at Full Gear. This would presumably be for the AEW World Trios Championship, which Death Triangle won by defeating Best Friends after the titles were vacated. Of course, Full Gear is just around the corner on November 19, so The Elite would need to come back relatively soon to set this one up. It should be noted that there are currently no clear challengers for AEW's newest titles.

The investigation into the incident that took place at All Out is reportedly now concluded, and while the company has not released any official findings, Steel has been released, while the company is allegedly working on a buy-out of Punk's contract. Meanwhile, The Elite have been widely expected to return and have been backstage at the past couple "AEW Dynamite" tapings.