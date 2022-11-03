Backstage News On If The Young Bucks And Others Were At AEW Dynamite

Were The Elite present at last night's "Dynamite"?

Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks were in fact spotted backstage, according to PWInsider. The trio still hasn't been seen on AEW programming since the infamous post-All Out problem with CM Punk, although for the last couple of weeks AEW has been showing some cryptic vignettes implying that The Elite's place in AEW history is being erased.

On the other hand, MJF was supposedly not at last night's show a little over two weeks out from his match against Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at Full Gear. It's not certain as to why MJF was away from "Dynamite," but it is highly likely that he was kept home to further sell the beatdown administered to him by The Firm to end "Dynamite" last week.

As for Colt Cabana's status as a member of the AEW roster, his appearance as a former Ring of Honor champion to challenge for Chris Jericho's ROH World Championship was a one-time deal. PWInsider reports that he will remain a member of the ROH roster going forward and was brought in to give Jericho a win over "another ROH name." Cabana was shifted over to ROH earlier this year amidst all sorts of rumors and speculation on the reason why. As a former member of Dark Order, he hadn't been on AEW television since.

Additionally, Jeff Jarrett was "brought in [to Baltimore] via Washington DC and hidden" until he made his surprise debut on "Dynamite." In his first appearance, he smashed a guitar over Darby Allin's head and aligned himself with Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, Kole Carter, and Sonjay Dutt. Jarrett will not just appear on screen for the company, as he was also named Director of Business Development by Tony Khan. The role will see him involved in the coordination and growth of the upcoming live events teased by Tony Khan last year.