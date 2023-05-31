CM Punk Reacts To Announcement Of AEW Collision Return

On Wednesday night's "Dynamite," it was announced that CM Punk will make his highly anticipated return to All Elite Wrestling during the premiere of "AEW Collision" on June 17 in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois.

Punk took to his Instagram stories to post a couple of graphics advertising his return for the new Saturday show along with a clip from the movie "Billy Madison" of the titular character besting a group of children at a game of dodgeball, presumably as a means to send a message to the rest of the roster.

Punk hasn't been seen on AEW programming since the notorious backstage brawl that took place at last year's All Out in September.

