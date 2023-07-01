Powerhouse Hobbs Advances In Owen Hart Tournament On AEW Collision

After quite a bit of interference from QT Marshall, Powerhouse Hobbes defeated "The Natural" Dustin Rhodes on "AEW Collision" to advance in the men's side of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Hobbes will go on to face "Absolute" Ricky Starks, who defeated "Rock Hard" Juice Robinson later in the show.

The other semi-final match will also be determined in tonight's main event, when Roderick Strong collides with ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe. The winner between Strong and Joe will go on to face CM Punk, who advanced by defeating Satoshi Kojima at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.

The women's bracket of the tournament has also continued, with both Skye Blue and Willow Nightingale having advanced thus far. Last year's winner, Britt Baker, was set to face Ruby Soho on Wednesday in a rematch of last year's final. Unfortunately, Baker fell ill and the match was rescheduled for next Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite."