AEW Collision Results 7/8 - CM Punk Vs. Samoa Joe, Owen Hart Cup Semi-Finals
Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of the July 7 episode of "AEW Collison." This week's episode comes from the Brandt Centre in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada.
Tonight's episode will be featuring two Owen Hart Cup Men's Tournament semi-final matches. One of the matches will see CM Punk versus Samoa Joe, a match that many early 2000s Ring of Honor fans will be excited to see. One of their first singles matches was back in August 2003 at ROH's Bitter Friends, Stiffer Enemies event. The other men's semi-final match will see former Team Taz stablemates, Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs face each other.
The women's semi-final match is ROH Women's Champion Athena versus former NJPW Strong Women's Championship Willow Nightingale. One of the last times that Athena and Nightingale faced each other was on the March 9 episode of "ROH on HonorClub." The match ended with Athena successfully defending the ROH Women's Title against Nightingale.
There is also an AEW Tag Team Title Eliminator match —-AEW World Tag Team Champions versus Bullet Club Gold (Jay White and Juice Robinson). For the debut episode of "Collision," FTR and Punk tagged together and ended up defeating White, Robinson, and Joe.
The show opens up with two promos before the opening. Punk is on the mic, and talks about how it has been 18 years since he had a match against Joe. He then praises Owen Hart and how if it wasn't for him, nobody would be in the locker room. The crowd cheers.
Owen Hart Cup Men's Tournament Semi-Final match: Ricky Starks Vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
A segment airs about Punk and Joe. Shows their matches from Ring of Honor. Hobbs comes out for his match against Starks. His ring gear is inspired by Hart. Commercial break.
Back from the break. Starks comes out. The bell rings. They lock up, and Hobbs throws Starks. Starks is in the ring corner, he gets hit in the stomach. Starks clotheslines Hobbs, Hobbs is out of the ring. QT Marshall talks to him ringside, he runs back in. He hits Starks and Starks is down. Marshall chokes him without the referee looking.
Starks is in the ring corner, he hits Hobbs in the stomach. He tries to clothesline Hobbs, but gets pushed down. Hobbs suplexes him. Starks tries to fight back but gets thrown into the ring corner. Commercial break.
Back from the break. Hobbs has Starks in a reverse bear hug. Starks gets his second wind. He kicks Hobbs, though Hobbs has back in the corner, and keeps clotheslining him. Starks hits a powerbomb. He goes for a pin, and gets a two count. Starks botches a springboard DDT. Hobbs hits a spinebuster, Marshall is distracting the referee and Hobbs is upset with him. Starks knocks into Hobbs, who knocks into Marshall and Starks hits a spear for the win.
Winner: Starks
Julia Hart Vs. Bambi Hall
Post-match, Marshall is in the ring with Hobbs. He's apologizing to him, but Hobbs knocks him down. He's upset that Marshall was distracting the referee. Aaron Solo comes in and Hobbs hits him with a spinebuster. Harley Cameron runs in and begs Hobbs and Hobbs leaves.
Next is a Miro promo and it's announced that Julia Hart will be in action. Commercial break.
It's announced that Nightingale is not medically clear to wrestle Athena in the Owen Hart Cup semi-finals. Nightingale is being interviewed by Tony Schiavone and Athena comes out and tells her that she "ruined" her "Collision" debut. The match is moved to next Friday's "Rampage." They argue.
Hart comes out for her match. Brody King is with her. She's wrestling a local talent called Bambi Hall. They stare down at each other and then lock up. Hart trips her and Bambi falls. She slaps her and kicks her. Bambi gets some offense. Heartless lock and Bambi taps out. The match was pretty quick. Took Hart longer to come out than the match.
Winner: Hart
Malakai Black has a message for Andrade El Idolo. He talks about why he took Idolo's mask. Idolo is later interviewed by Lexi and says that's not a "coward."