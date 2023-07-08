AEW Collision Results 7/8 - CM Punk Vs. Samoa Joe, Owen Hart Cup Semi-Finals

Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of the July 7 episode of "AEW Collison." This week's episode comes from the Brandt Centre in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada.

Tonight's episode will be featuring two Owen Hart Cup Men's Tournament semi-final matches. One of the matches will see CM Punk versus Samoa Joe, a match that many early 2000s Ring of Honor fans will be excited to see. One of their first singles matches was back in August 2003 at ROH's Bitter Friends, Stiffer Enemies event. The other men's semi-final match will see former Team Taz stablemates, Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs face each other.

The women's semi-final match is ROH Women's Champion Athena versus former NJPW Strong Women's Championship Willow Nightingale. One of the last times that Athena and Nightingale faced each other was on the March 9 episode of "ROH on HonorClub." The match ended with Athena successfully defending the ROH Women's Title against Nightingale.

There is also an AEW Tag Team Title Eliminator match —-AEW World Tag Team Champions versus Bullet Club Gold (Jay White and Juice Robinson). For the debut episode of "Collision," FTR and Punk tagged together and ended up defeating White, Robinson, and Joe.

The show opens up with two promos before the opening. Punk is on the mic, and talks about how it has been 18 years since he had a match against Joe. He then praises Owen Hart and how if it wasn't for him, nobody would be in the locker room. The crowd cheers.