ROH On HonorClub Results (3/9): Athena Defends Women's Title Against Willow Nightingale, Wheeler Yuta Pure Title Defense
These are the results from the "ROH on HonorClub" episode for Thursday, March 9, 2023. Matches were recorded last month in Orlando, Florida. Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman were on commentary.
ROH World Television Championship Match: Tony Deppen vs. Samoa Joe (c): Joe won via pinfall with the Muscle Buster.
Joe got on the mic after the match. He welcomed everyone to the "new" Ring of Honor. He says no matte what changes over the years, he will always run things in ROH. He invites someone to come out and challenge him. His challenge is answered by Mark Briscoe. Briscoe says the ROH TV Title is his destiny and challenges Joe to a title match. Joe accepts. A date for that match is not stated.
We go backstage, where Dalton Castle is standing by with The Boys. Castle laments their loss to The Embassy, but is undeterred and they want a shot at reclaiming the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles.
Dalton Castle & The Boys vs. Marcus Kross, Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas: Castle & The Boys got the win after Castle pinned Rosas with the Bangarang.
Backstage, Maria Kanellis-Bennett is with Mike Bennett and Matt Taven, collectively identified as The OGK (or The Kingdom, whichever you prefer). They have their sights set on the ROH World Tag Team Titles, but first they have a grudge to settle with Top Flight.
Losing More Than Just A Match
Spanish Announce Project (Angelico & Serpentico with Luther) vs. RUSH & Dralistico (with Jose the Assistant): RUSH and Dralistico got the win after Dralistico pinned Serpentico with a corkscrew destroyer.
RUSH and Dralistico stole Serpentico's mask after the match.
Billie Starkz vs. Trish Adora: Adora won via pinfall with Lariat Tubman.
Lexy Nair is backstage to interview Christopher Daniels. He mentions Matt Sydal as a possible tag team partner. Sydal enters and agrees to team up.
Ari Daivari & Slim J (with Mark Sterling) vs. Jake Crist & Man Scout: Daivari and Slim J got the win after Slim J forced Man Scout to submit to the STF.
After the match, Daivari got on the mic. He bragged about beating Metalik on last week's episode. Metalik runs out to the ring but gets beaten down by Daivari, Slim J, an Sterling until Blake Christian runs out to make the save.
We are told that RUSH will be in action on next week's episode.
New Challenger For Pure Title
ROH Pure Championship Match: Timothy Thatcher vs. Wheeler Yuta (c): Yuta won via submission after hitting Thatcher with a closed fist and then locking him in a submission hold while in the ropes as Thatcher had exhausted his three rope breaks.
Yuta gets on the mic after the match and eggs on some of the fans who are booing him. He says being in the Blackpool Combat Club is like being on the '96 Bulls. New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Clark Conners comes out to the ring. He says Yuta is going to put everyone to sleep on the mic. Conners says Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Bryan Danielson all wish they could've trained under Katsuyori Shibata. Conners challenges Yuta to a match next week. Yuta brushes aside the challenge and starts to leave, but turns around on the ramp and says, "You're on!"
Rhett Titus & Tracy Williams vs. Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis): Aussie Open got the win via pinfall on Williams after hitting him with Coriolis.
Athena Defends ROH Women's Title
Eddie Kingston vs. Ben Dejo: Kingston got the quick win via pinfall after a spinning backfist.
Kingston got on the mic after the match. He calls out Castagnoli and the ROH World Champion walks out onto the stage. Kingston wants a title shot. Castagnoli says a man without honor will never be Ring of Honor Champion, drops the mic, and leaves. Backstage, Lexy Nair catches up with Castagnoli, who doesn't have much to say. Kingston is right behind and storms past her too, looking for Castagnoli.
We get a hype video for Willow Nightingale's title shot against ROH Women's World Champion Athena.
ROH Women's World Championship Match: Willow Nightingale vs. Athena (c): Athena pinned Nightingale with the O-Face. Nightingale put up a great fight, but was undone by Athena relentlessly targeting her arm.
Athena beat up Nightingale a little more after the bell.
Next week:
- ROH Pure Championship: Clark Conners vs. Wheeler Yuta (c)