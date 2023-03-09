ROH On HonorClub Results (3/9): Athena Defends Women's Title Against Willow Nightingale, Wheeler Yuta Pure Title Defense

These are the results from the "ROH on HonorClub" episode for Thursday, March 9, 2023. Matches were recorded last month in Orlando, Florida. Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman were on commentary.

ROH World Television Championship Match: Tony Deppen vs. Samoa Joe (c): Joe won via pinfall with the Muscle Buster.

Joe got on the mic after the match. He welcomed everyone to the "new" Ring of Honor. He says no matte what changes over the years, he will always run things in ROH. He invites someone to come out and challenge him. His challenge is answered by Mark Briscoe. Briscoe says the ROH TV Title is his destiny and challenges Joe to a title match. Joe accepts. A date for that match is not stated.

We go backstage, where Dalton Castle is standing by with The Boys. Castle laments their loss to The Embassy, but is undeterred and they want a shot at reclaiming the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles.

Dalton Castle & The Boys vs. Marcus Kross, Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas: Castle & The Boys got the win after Castle pinned Rosas with the Bangarang.

Backstage, Maria Kanellis-Bennett is with Mike Bennett and Matt Taven, collectively identified as The OGK (or The Kingdom, whichever you prefer). They have their sights set on the ROH World Tag Team Titles, but first they have a grudge to settle with Top Flight.