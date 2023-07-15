Willow Nightingale Advances To Final Of Women's Owen Hart Tournament

Willow Nightingale advanced to the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament. She punched her ticket by defeating Ring of Honor Women's World Champion Athena on Friday night's episode of "AEW Rampage." The match was originally set to take place last week but was rescheduled due to an injury Nightingale was working through.

Nightingale will be facing Ruby Soho Saturday night on "AEW Collision" in the tournament final. Nightingale's defeat of Athena also holds implications beyond the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament, as Athena previously teased a shot at her ROH Women's Championship if Nightingale could defeat her.

The final of the Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament will also be taking place Saturday night on "Collision." The men's final will see CM Punk facing off with "Absolute" Ricky Starks. Both men advanced to the final after defeating previous rivals, with Punk toppling ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe; and Starks defeating Powerhouse Hobbs.

Another high-profile match set for "Collision" is the two-out-of-three falls match that will see AEW Tag Team Champions FTR defend against Jay White and Juice Robinson of Bullet Club Gold. The defense came about after White and Robinson defeated FTR in an eliminator match on last week's "Collision."