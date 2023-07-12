Ruby Soho Defeats Skye Blue, Advances To Owen Hart Tournament Finals On AEW Dynamite

Ruby Soho just made a little bit of history. On the July 12 episode of "AEW Dynamite," she defeated Skye Blue to advance to the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, making her the first wrestler, man or woman, to advance to the finals on two occasions. In 2022, she lost to Britt Baker in the finals at Double or Nothing, where Baker's boyfriend, Adam Cole, won the men's tournament, defeating Samoa Joe in the finals.

The match was competitive, but Blue made a mistake when she climbed to the top turnbuckle to attempt some sort of high-flying maneuver. Soho then crotched her on the top rope, grabbed her by the wrist, and yanked her into an avalanche short-arm No Future (the former Riott Kick when she was in WWE) to get the pin. In advancing to the finals this Saturday night on "Collision," Soho will face the winner of the Athena vs. Willow Nightingale match that will be taped tonight to air on this Friday's edition of "Rampage."