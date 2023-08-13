Saraya On The Personal Significance Of Her AEW Women's World Title Match At All In

August 27 will be an extra special day for Saraya. Following her victory over Skye Blue on Friday's episode of "AEW Rampage," Saraya was officially entered into the four-way bout for the AEW Women's World Championship, which is slated to take place at AEW All In inside Wembley Stadium. In addition to her upcoming title opportunity, Saraya points out that her participation at All In holds an overwhelming amount of personal significance as well.

"I haven't wrestled in my home country in around 7/8 years," Saraya tweeted. "I haven't won a championship in 9 years. I was told I would NEVER wrestle again. I'm coming home.. and I'm gonna walk out of Wembley Stadium in front of my family and countryman the AEW women's world champion."

As Saraya alluded to, All In will not only serve as her homecoming, but it will also mark her first time wrestling in the United Kingdom since April 2016, when she competed on a "WrestleMania Revenge" tour for WWE. Upon the initial announcement of All In, Saraya admitted that the possibility of wrestling in the UK garnered a mixture of emotions for her. While there may be some nervousness heading into her title match, Saraya is ecstatic to return to London, which is about two hours southwest of her birthplace in Norwich, England.

Should Saraya win the AEW Women's Championship at All In, she will officially begin her title first title reign since she defeated AJ Lee to win the WWE Divas Championship at SummerSlam in August 2014. As of this writing, three competitors have been confirmed for the AEW Women's Championship match at All In — Saraya, Toni Storm, and the current titleholder, Hikaru Shida. Britt Baker and The Bunny will vie for the final spot on Wednesday's episode of "AEW Dynamite."