AEW Announces Tournament To Determine Fatal Four-Way For Women's Title At All In

AEW announced a tournament to determine the competitors for a fatal four-way match for the Women's World Championship at All In at Wembley Stadium on August 27. The match graphic was displayed in the first hour of "AEW Dynamite."

The winner of Wednesday night's bout between reigning women's champion Hikaru Shida and Anna Jay will advance to be in the match to defend the title. Next week on "Dynamite," The Bunny returns from time off due to an orbital bone injury to take on Britt Baker, D.M.D. Saraya will take on Sky Blue Friday on "Rampage." The winners of those matches will likewise advance. Former women's champion Toni Storm, meanwhile, received a "bye" in the tournament, using her rematch clause after losing the title to Shida on last week's 200th episode of "Dynamite" in the main event, and is automatically in the four-way match. The last fatal four-way match for the Women's Championship took place at All Out 2022, where Storm faced off against Baker, Shida, and Jamie Hayter to become the interim women's champion after Thunder Rosa was injured.

Also announced for All In on Wednesday was FTR versus The Young Bucks for the AEW World Tag Team Championship. AEW World Champion MJF will face off against Adam Cole at Wembley as well for that title.