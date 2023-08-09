Injury Update On AEW's Bunny

Over the last year, The Bunny has been dealing with a string of bad injury luck. She missed over six months of action after sustaining an injury during a trios match in April 2022, and has since found herself on the shelf again for most of 2023, not even making appearances as manager for The Butcher and The Blade. But it appears the AEW original is gearing up to make a return to TV.

Fightful Select reports that Bunny should be returning to action shortly, and has in fact been backstage at recent AEW tapings. In addition to being at AEW TV, Bunny has also been doing meet and greats for Canadian independent promotion SMASH Wrestling in Toronto, where the veteran has wrestled in the past, with several SMASH talents noting that Bunny was getting ready for a return to the ring.

The Bunny's last appearance for AEW was all the way back in February, when she unsuccessfully challenged Jamie Hayter for the AEW Women's World Championship. The match would end quicker than expected after an incidental strike to Bunny's face would give her a concussion and broken orbital bone. In a cruel twist, Hayter would also wind up being injured later in the year, and hasn't been seen since Double or Nothing, where she dropped the AEW Women's Title to Toni Storm. She is expected to miss the rest of 2023. No one will likely be happier to see Bunny back than Butcher and Blade, along with their allies Kip Sabian and Bunny's frequent tag team partner Penelope Ford. The trio of Sabian, Butcher, and Blade has entered a bit of a cold streak recently, having lost their last two trios matches between AEW and ROH.