Backstage News On The Bunny's Injury On AEW Dynamite

There is an injury update on AEW star Laura "The Bunny" Dennis. This week's "AEW Dynamite" featured an AEW Women's World Championship match between titleholder Jamie Hayter and The Bunny. Things didn't go according to plan, as the finish had to be rushed due to an injury Dennis suffered during the match.

PWInsider is reporting that the belief backstage is that Dennis may have suffered a concussion. The possibility of a broken orbital bone also looms. With that said, the exact nature of the injury has not been confirmed. It was also noted that The Bunny will undergo medical testing as soon as possible. It's a tough break for Dennis, who just returned in December 2022 from a long injury layoff. The Bunny hoped to capitalize on being in the spotlight following her TBS Championship match against Jade Cargill in February 2022. Since then, injuries and illness have halted her momentum.

Head injuries continue to plague the wrestling industry. AEW has been hit hard by concussion injuries suffered by the likes of Adam Cole, "Hangman" Adam Page, and Bryan Danielson. Cole hasn't wrestled since the AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door crossover event in June 2022. Cole recently announced that he's been medically cleared for in-ring action. Page suffered a concussion in October 2022 during a singles match with Jon Moxley, but he returned to the ring the following month. Danielson also had concussion issues stemming from Anarchy in the Arena at Double or Nothing 2022. He was cleared to return three months later.