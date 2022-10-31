Insight Into How AEW Handled Adam Page's Concussion On Dynamite

The recent injury to "Hangman" Adam Page during his World Championship match against Jon Moxley on "AEW Dynamite" was a scary scene that was thankfully well handled, and on the latest "AEW Unrestricted," Tony Schiavone revealed that Dr. Sampson made the call to end the match immediately by stating "he cannot continue."

"Paul Turner communicates with the back that he's hurt, and Dr. Sampson comes in and says that he's hurt ... There's no good news about a concussion, but the good news was it wasn't a neck injury, which I originally thought it was when it first happened," he said. "The flipside is now we have eight minutes left in the show, so now what do we do? I think we did a good job of, on the fly, filling that time." AEW filled the time with a promo segment between Moxley and MJF to set up their main event match at AEW's Full Gear, and Aubrey Edwards said she was "so incredibly proud of everyone and everything that they did in that spot," handling the situation as best as they could at the moment, while she also confirmed Page is now "back at home."

"It goes back to the point of building up that younger talent, that we have someone like Mox who, when suddenly a match ends not in a way that anyone wanted, and you now have to fill eight minutes of air time, you just get a microphone and do it. And you send out MJF, and you throw him on a microphone, and to have faith that those guys are going to fill the time ... because it's just a demonstration of everyone working together, it's a demonstration of trust, it's a demonstration of talent."

