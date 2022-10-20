Jim Ross Comments On Adam Page's Concussion On AEW Dynamite

Legendary commentator Jim Ross recently discussed the aftermath of Adam "Hangman" Page's concussion. Page suffered the concussion during his AEW World Title Match against champion Jon Moxley on the October 18 episode of "Dynamite" when he landed awkwardly on his head after taking a lariat from Moxley. Page has since been discharged from a Cincinnati hospital.

On his "Grilling JR" podcast, the AEW announcer explained that Page was taken care of and he feels the former AEW World Champion will be able to recover at home.

"So, they took him to the hospital via ambulance, and he got thoroughly evaluated in good hands," Ross said. "Doctors were ready and it was all cool. Then he got released because they couldn't do anything for him. He's in that concussion protocol, and I'm not really sure what concussion protocol means. I think it has different meanings for different teams maybe. I'm not sure, but I'm glad that he's been released. That allowed him to go home, allowed him to get treatment, medical care, people that he's familiar with; he could be home everyday for a while and it's probably not gonna hurt him."

Page took to social media to express gratitude to those who were concerned about him and those who helped him. Other than the match-ending injury, Ross enjoyed watching Moxley and Page trade blows as if they were in a real fight.

"You'd think they were pissed off at each other because they beat the sh*t out of each other did Mox and Page," Ross said. "I love their intensity."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Grilling JR," with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.