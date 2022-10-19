Hangman Adam Page Shares First Message Following AEW Dynamite Injury

"Hangman" Adam Page had a scary moment during the October 18 episode of "AEW Dynamite," but it looks like disaster was averted. Page was challenging Jon Moxley for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. Things went awry when Page took a lariat and landed awkwardly on his head. Referee Paul Turner brought in Dr. Michael Sampson to check on Page. Turner then called off the match as Page lay on the mat.

Page was taken out of the arena on a stretcher, giving a thumbs-up to the crowd as he was. Wednesday, the former AEW Champion shared a positive update on his Twitter account.

"Hey thanks everyone for being so nice, I'm doing alright and feeling good today. Had a nice panini for lunch. Thanks to Paul, medical, Mox, Brandon, BJ, etc, (insert introspective yet merciless quote about unfinished business here)."

Before Page's first post-injury message, AEW issued a statement late Tuesday night confirming that Page suffered a concussion. He was discharged from the hospital, but he will remain in AEW's concussion protocol.

AEW had nearly ten minutes of airtime left when Page suffered his concussion. Taz, Excalibur, and Tony Schiavone all looked concerned about Page's condition. The production team cut away from Page once it was clear that he had been hurt and the injury wasn't a part of a storyline.

The cameras did eventually pan back to the ring for a promo by Moxley, which was ultimately interrupted by MJF, setting up an AEW World Championship match between the two at the Full Gear pay-per-view on November 19 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.