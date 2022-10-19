AEW Releases Statement On Injury To Hangman Adam Page

AEW has confirmed "Hangman" Adam Page suffered a concussion during his AEW World Title match against Jon Moxley on Tuesday's "AEW Dynamite" in Cincinnati, Ohio.

A few hours after Page was stretchered out of the ring at Heritage Bank Arena, AEW issued the following statement to update fans on the wrestler's health.

"Hangman Adam Page was taken tonight by medical personnel to a Cincinnati trauma center and diagnosed with a concussion. He was discharged, but will remain in AEW's concussion protocol.

"AEW and Hangman Page are grateful for the exemplary response and care of staff and local medical personnel, and are appreciative of the love and support of fans everywhere."

As reported earlier, the Moxley vs. Page title bout ended by referee stoppage after Page suffered a stiff landing from a Moxley lariat. With nearly 10 minutes of TV time left, the referee threw up an 'X' sign to summon AEW medical personnel, and Page was subsequently stretchered out of the ring. According to fans at the arena, the bottom rope was loosened in order to place Page on a stretcher before he was rushed to the backstage area.

AEW's broadcast on TBS didn't air any images of Page being tended to by AEW doctors, with the cameras focusing on the AEW commentary team of Taz, Excalibur and Tony Schiavone. When the cameras returned to the ring, Moxley was seen cutting a promo where he wished Page the best before calling out MJF. As noted earlier, the MJF vs. Moxley title match for Full Gear was made official at the end of Tuesday's show.