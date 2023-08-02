MJF To Defend AEW World Title Against Adam Cole In Main Event Of All In At Wembley

All Elite Wrestling's All In is on track to have a record-breaking attendance in Wembley Stadium in London, England, and the main event for the historic show has officially been announced.

On Wednesday night's "Dynamite," AEW World Champion MJF made good on his promise to grant tag team partner – and new "best friend" – Adam Cole a title match for helping him get in touch with his kinder, gentler side while the duo was on its path to winning the AEW Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament. MJF first thanked the crowd and Cole for helping him become more comfortable with opening up to the crowd and people in general, before presenting Cole with a contract for the match at the landmark event. Cole signed the contract and the two embraced, much to the chagrin of Cole's former friend Roderick Strong, who was shown watching backstage.

Strong was shown fuming over how close MJF and Cole have become when he was approached by Cole's former friends, Matt Taven and Mike Bennett of The Kingdom. Taven told Strong that Cole has forgotten who his friends were.

The title bout between MJF and Cole is the first match announced for All In, which is coming up on Sunday, August 27.