AEW Dynamite Preview 8/9: The Hardys Vs. The Young Bucks, Two Title Matches, More

The Hardys and The Young Bucks are set to collide on tonight's episode of "AEW Dynamite" at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. After Matt and Nick Jackson indicated that they would be returning to AEW's tag team division on "AEW Rampage" last week, Matt and Jeff Hardy challenged them to a match. The Young Bucks ultimately accepted, and the two teams will now face each other for the first time since AEW Double or Nothing 2022.

Two title matches are also penciled in for this evening's broadcast, including Hikaru Shida defending the AEW Women's World Championship against Anna Jay. Shida captured the gold last week on "Dynamite" from The Outcasts' Toni Storm. Also, Jack Perry will put the FTW Championship on the line against Rob Van Dam — RVD will be making his AEW in-ring debut. Retired wrestler Jerry Lynn, who has been feuding with Perry in recent weeks, brought RVD into AEW last Wednesday night to set up the title clash.

Elsewhere, the Lucha Bros are set to face Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli. Last week on "Rampage," Rey Fénix and Penta El Zero Miedo said they wanted to face the winner of that night's Parking Lot Fight between Moxley and Castagnoli and Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta. The BCC members ultimately picked up the win to book this evening's clash.

Away from in-ring action, the Jericho Appreciation Society will hold a mandatory meeting to discuss Chris Jericho's future. Jericho is seemingly pondering joining forces with Don Callis moving forward. And lastly, fans are set to hear from reigning AEW World Champion MJF and Adam Cole. The two wrestlers, who have struck up a friendship recently, are set to battle for AEW's top prize at AEW All In on August 27.