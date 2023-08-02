Hikaru Shida Defeats Toni Storm, Captures AEW Women's World Title On Dynamite

Hikaru Shida is back on top of AEW's women's division. She won the AEW Women's World Championship for the second time by defeating Toni Storm in the main event of the 200th episode of "Dynamite" on Wednesday night.

Shida's championship win comes more than two years after Britt Baker ended her record-setting first reign as AEW Women's Champ at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view in May 2021. Shida held the title for 372 days, carrying AEW's women's division through the lean times of empty arenas and restricted attendances during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now champion once again, Shida will likely carry the AEW Women's Title into Wembley Stadium in London, England for the All In pay-per-view, where a crowd approaching 80,000 fans is expected – a stark contrast to the sparse and sometimes nonexistent crowds that Shida performed in front of during her first reign.

Storm was in her second reign as AEW Women's Champion, which comes to an end at 66 days. Storm held the championship for another 76 days during her first reign, which began after he won the title vacated by Thunder Rosa.

Shida's win also comes at a time when AEW's women's division is under increased scrutiny. A fan holding a sign reading, "Book the women's division better" was shown during last week's "Dynamite," and Baker and Taya Valkyrie faced criticism following a match between them last month.