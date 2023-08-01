Here's What Britt Baker Told Taya Valkyrie After Criticism Of AEW Dynamite Match

As one of the top stars of the AEW women's division, Britt Baker is no stranger to criticism. She and her opponent on last week's "Dynamite," Taya Valkyrie, received their fair share of critiques after their match, to the point that Valkyrie commented publically on the criticism, calling out some of the more extreme reactions she received.

Baker was asked about the reaction to the match, and Valkyrie's response to it, during an interview with "TV Insider," Baker revealed she spoke to Valkyrie about the situation.

"I told her when she first got here to AEW that fans, whether they be WWE diehard supporters or just AEW haters, are very passionate in a brutal way on social media," Baker said. "I get it every single week if I'm on TV or not ... It's relentless. It's to the point where I open Twitter and 85 percent or more is negative. It's really sad and disheartening, but you have to put everything in perspective. When I come out, the fans are so excited to see me. They are chanting 'D.M.D.' the whole time. I see it as I can't hear these Twitter trolls because these D.M.D chants are so loud.