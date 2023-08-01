Here's What Britt Baker Told Taya Valkyrie After Criticism Of AEW Dynamite Match
As one of the top stars of the AEW women's division, Britt Baker is no stranger to criticism. She and her opponent on last week's "Dynamite," Taya Valkyrie, received their fair share of critiques after their match, to the point that Valkyrie commented publically on the criticism, calling out some of the more extreme reactions she received.
Baker was asked about the reaction to the match, and Valkyrie's response to it, during an interview with "TV Insider," Baker revealed she spoke to Valkyrie about the situation.
"I told her when she first got here to AEW that fans, whether they be WWE diehard supporters or just AEW haters, are very passionate in a brutal way on social media," Baker said. "I get it every single week if I'm on TV or not ... It's relentless. It's to the point where I open Twitter and 85 percent or more is negative. It's really sad and disheartening, but you have to put everything in perspective. When I come out, the fans are so excited to see me. They are chanting 'D.M.D.' the whole time. I see it as I can't hear these Twitter trolls because these D.M.D chants are so loud.
Baker Calls Online Trolling 'An Insane Concept'
"When I come to comic conventions, there are these fans that are so grateful to meet me and be able to talk about AEW and what it means to them," Baker continued. "That's the stuff that means a lot to me. Those are the real fans. They are paying to come to the shows. They are enjoying the show. Not people who get on social media to troll."
Baker wasn't done on the subject and expressed confusion about how some people could be so committed to being hyper-critical and trollish toward wrestlers. In the end, it's helped make her even more grateful for the fans who continue to support her.
"There are literally people who invest hours and hours in their days to make troll accounts for what reason?" Baker said. "I'm such a driven and motivated person I can't imagine that my goal is to make everyone else's lives miserable or show flaws in people and what they can and can't do. It's such an insane concept. I wish I could understand it. At the same time, what will be will be. We have the best fans on the planet. As loud as the trolls are, there are passionate fans too who are thankful to have AEW."