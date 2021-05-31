New AEW Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker DMD appeared at the post Double or Nothing press scrum last night to talk about her title win. Baker talked about which talents in the AEW locker room helped her on her way to becoming champion, with Tony Khan being her most vocal supporter.

“It’s really just learning the people I clicked with to ask for advice, which I’ve been very open (about) ,” Baker said. “I have a very, very close working relationship with Tony Khan. In a lot of ways I owe everything to him, because he believed in me when I almost didn’t believe in myself, when a lot of people doubted me. I think he always believed in Dr. Britt Baker. So I owe my title in some way to having some Tony Khan bait on the line.

“Chris Jericho, I’d say it a hundred times. I love picking Ricky Starks’ brain. Cody, he has a great mind for wrestling. Kenny, Jerry Lynn, Dustin (Rhodes), we have so many excellent coaches here. You’re an idiot if you don’t take advantage of it. And as soon as I really dialed in and was like ‘hey, I want to be the best’, everything just kind of fell into place.”

In the past the AEW Women’s Division had received a large amount of criticism, including Baker herself. She believes the criticism allowed her in particular to improve, and believes part of the charm of the Women’s Division is people watching them all improve in real time.

“It’s just a growing and a learning process,” Baker said. “And it’s hard. It’s hard to hear it in mass quantities, which I was. But you have to. Even if you’re the best in the business, you have to have criticism if you’re going to get better. I just happened to have a lot of it, so I got a lot better.

“The division as a whole, I think most of the criticism, at the time, was the TV time. None of us, almost none of us had any TV experience. We were all learning and growing together as a division in front of your eyes. And I think that’s kind of a bit our charm and why people are jumping on the bandwagon now. Cause it’s like ‘oh man, I remember when Britt Baker couldn’t hold a microphone. And now look at her.’ So I think that’s why a lot of people are along for the ride.”

You can watch the full media scrum below.