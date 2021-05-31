Britt Baker won the AEW Women’s World Championship against Hikaru Shida at tonight’s Double or Nothing. Baker was able to apply lockjaw on Shida to get the tap out victory.

Post-match, Baker celebrated with Rebel in the ring, and was then met on the stage by her buddy, Tony Schiavone for a hug. Shida was the champion for 373 days.

As noted, a new championship design was unveiled earlier this week on Dynamite.

You can check out the title change in the images below: