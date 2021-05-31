Britt Baker won the AEW Women’s World Championship against Hikaru Shida at tonight’s Double or Nothing. Baker was able to apply lockjaw on Shida to get the tap out victory.
Post-match, Baker celebrated with Rebel in the ring, and was then met on the stage by her buddy, Tony Schiavone for a hug. Shida was the champion for 373 days.
As noted, a new championship design was unveiled earlier this week on Dynamite.
You can check out the title change in the images below:
That pop when @RealBrittBaker FINALLY captures the @AEW Women’s Championship!
I’m sure her action figure is very proud of her.
The DMD Era! @RealBrittBaker #AEWDoN #DoubleOrNothing
THE CHAMP! @shidahikaru #AEWDoN #DoubleOrNothing
One against two? That's no problem for a great champion like @shidahikaru! #AEWDoN #DoubleOrNothing
An emphatic stomp from Dr. @RealBrittBaker! #AEWDoN #DoubleOrNothing
Three huge knee strikes from @shidahikaru! The champion is really pouring it on! #AEWDoN #DoubleOrNothing
The good doctor's not going anywhere! @RealBrittBaker refuses to back down! #AEWDoN #DoubleOrNothing
Rebel, Rebel, Rebel. #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/sWztDR43i9
AND NEEEEEEEEEEEEW!
Incredible match… Dr. @RealBrittBaker has done it! The DMD Era is HERE! #AEWDoN #DoubleOrNothing
#AndNew @RealBrittBaker #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/bz2RC3aXoK
