Taya Valkyrie Responds To Criticism Of AEW Dynamite Match With Britt Baker

It was a double whammy for Taya Valkyrie last night on "AEW Dynamite." Not only did Valkyrie lose in her match against Britt Baker, but she also faced harsh criticism on social media following the bout. Most of the toxic comments were derogatory toward her abilities and appearance — similar to the situation Dana Brooke endured not too long ago.

Much like Brooke, Valkyrie isn't going to just take it without standing up for herself. The AEW star took to Twitter on to address some of the vitriol she had received. Saying she was just a human being trying her best, Valkyrie reminded those launching insults to remember that next time while saying they hopefully would never have to hear similar things about themselves.

To very little surprise, Valkyrie has received a ton of support from the wrestling community in light of this shameful activity. This included messages from Saraya and Swerve Strickland, the Pacific Northwest promotion DEFY Wrestling, Allysin Kay, Gisele Shaw, Gail Kim, and podcast host Conrad Thompson.

Only four months into her AEW career, there had already been a great deal of effort to establish Valkyrie as a prominent member of the women's roster. She had appeared consistently on all three weekly shows — in addition to matches at Double or Nothing and Battle of the Belts VI – and had received several title shots in her short tenure thus far. 

