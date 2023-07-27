Taya Valkyrie Responds To Criticism Of AEW Dynamite Match With Britt Baker

It was a double whammy for Taya Valkyrie last night on "AEW Dynamite." Not only did Valkyrie lose in her match against Britt Baker, but she also faced harsh criticism on social media following the bout. Most of the toxic comments were derogatory toward her abilities and appearance — similar to the situation Dana Brooke endured not too long ago.

Much like Brooke, Valkyrie isn't going to just take it without standing up for herself. The AEW star took to Twitter on to address some of the vitriol she had received. Saying she was just a human being trying her best, Valkyrie reminded those launching insults to remember that next time while saying they hopefully would never have to hear similar things about themselves.

Waking up to comments such as, Taya is fat, disgusting, slow, untalented, loser, looks like a man, and so on and so forth. I'm just a human being trying my best. Remember that next time and hopefully you never have to hear that kind of stuff about yourself. — TAYA VALKYRIE (@thetayavalkyrie) July 27, 2023

To very little surprise, Valkyrie has received a ton of support from the wrestling community in light of this shameful activity. This included messages from Saraya and Swerve Strickland, the Pacific Northwest promotion DEFY Wrestling, Allysin Kay, Gisele Shaw, Gail Kim, and podcast host Conrad Thompson.

Love you sister. Fuck them. They're always so hateful they take the fun out of wrestling sometimes and I'm sorry ❤️ — SARAYA (@Saraya) July 27, 2023

F em! pic.twitter.com/tZz8m90REe — Conrad the Mortgage Guy (@HeyHeyItsConrad) July 27, 2023

❤️❤️❤️❤️ — The Realest Swerve Strickland (@swerveconfident) July 27, 2023

Getting to interact with your faves on social media is a privilege, and some of you truly make it such a miserable experience and ruin it for all the good ones out there. Be louder about what you enjoy. https://t.co/I50CLGkGEc — Allysin Kay (@TheAllysinKay) July 27, 2023

Don't ever let anyone make you feel inferior without your consent! You're amazing, a great person, talented, and never forget that you're Taya F***'N Valkyrie!!! We love living in peoples head rent free!! Love you!! 💝💝💝 https://t.co/yb5nqj8meA — ⋆𝕲𝖎𝖘𝖊𝖑𝖊 𝕾𝖍𝖆𝖜⋆ (@GiseleShaw08) July 27, 2023

You are an amazing human and woman who inspires many. That's projection from people who think that way about themselves and only wish they could or could have made their dreams come true like you have. ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/fXrM5DvYFs — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) July 27, 2023

Only four months into her AEW career, there had already been a great deal of effort to establish Valkyrie as a prominent member of the women's roster. She had appeared consistently on all three weekly shows — in addition to matches at Double or Nothing and Battle of the Belts VI – and had received several title shots in her short tenure thus far.