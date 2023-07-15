AEW Battle Of The Belts VII Results: Orange Cassidy Vs. Lance Archer, More
Battle of the Belts VII kicks off right after "AEW Collision" ends. CM Punk is still in the ring after he lost the men's Owen Hart Tournament against Ricky Starks, who won the match because he cheated. Jushin Thunder Liger goes to Starks, but Starks ignores him and goes to the back. Punk goes to the ringside and hugs David Benoit.
The first match is the AEW International Championship between Orange Cassidy and the challenger, Lance Archer. The bell rings and it starts off quickly. Cassidy tries to outrun Archer, but Archer gets him in the corner and is looking for the blackout. Big knee to Cassidy, who is on the top rope. Archer goes for the blackout again, but Cassidy has him in a sleeper hold.
Shoulder tackle to Cassidy and Casiddy roles out of the ring. Jake the Snake Roberts taunts Cassidy and Cassidy was going for the sloth kicks, but Archer comes. Cassidy gets smashed into the barricades. Archer throws Sercruity around.
Cassidy starts throwing security on top of Archer to save himself. Archer throws them all off. Both roll in before the ref calls in before the 10 counts. Archer remains in control and stands tall over Cassidy. Commercial break. Archer blocks the Slumdog Millionaire, but Cassidy also blocks the blackout. Archer tries to chokeslam him, but Cassidy kicks him down to his knees and hits a basement superkick. Archer hits the ripcord and gets a two-count.Cassidy is outside of the ring and Roberts goes for a DDT, but Archer stops him.
TBS Championship Match: Toni Storm (c) Vs. Taya Valkyrie
Cassidy hits a DDT Archer in front of Roberts. Archer is back on his feet and both of them are on the ring apron. The referee is counting to nine and Cassidy kicks Archer out of the ring and the ref calls to ten and Cassidy wins and retains the AEW International Championship.
Winner: Cassidy by count out
Tony Schiavone is in the ring and The Acclaimed come out with Billy Gunn. Max Caster calls out QTV and Anthony Bowens announces that they will be getting a chance at the AEW Trios Tag Team Titles next Saturday. Up next is the TBS Championship match.
The bell rings and Storm starts with a forearm and kicks Valkyrie in the corner. Valkyrie hits back and Storm goes out to the ring to Ruby Soho. She gets back in the ring and knees to Storm. Storm steps back out of the ring and gets some offense on Valkyrie. The two go back and forth outside of the ring. Storm chops Valkyrie. The two finally get back in the ring. Valkyrie is in the corner. Storm suplexes her and unsuccessfully goes for the pin. She has Valkyrie in a lock and it goes to a commercial break.
Back from the break, Storm goes for the hip attack, but Valkyrie moves. A knee and clothesline to Storm. Well, the show goes on a black for a few and then goes straight to a commercial? It comes back from the break and it shows a match that happened a while ago on Collision between Julia Hart. It goes back to the show and the announcers apologize for the inconvenience and it was severe weather for the reason.
Winner: Toni Storm
AEW TNT Championship Match: Luchasaurus (c) Vs. Shawn Spears
The winners of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament champions come out and Martha Hart gives a speech. It's a celebration for the winners. The next match is announced and it will be Luchasaurus versus Shawn Spears for the AEW TNT Championship.
It's main event time. The bell rings and Spears starts it off with punches. The two are outside of the ring and Luchasaurus hits Spears lower back. It's now picture in picture and it shows Spears in the corner with Luchasaurus' boot on his neck. Luchasaurus has Spears in and out of the ring.
Back from the break, Spears is in control. He keeps hitting clotheslines and it takes a few to finally topple Luchasaurus. Spears kicks Luchasaurus in the jaw. Spears and Christian Cage stare down each other. Spears chases Cage around the ring and gets his hands on him — ripping his jacket off.
Luchasaurus chokeslams Spears into the barriers and he drags him back to the ring. Cage is yelling to Luchasaurus to "finish this now." Spears roll-ups Luchasaurus but didn't get a three count. Cage has a chair and puts it in the ring and Luchasaurus runs into the chair. Luchasaurus retains the title with a lariat.
Winner: Luchasaurus
Post-match, Cage holds the belt as if he was the one who retained it. He's on the shoulders of Luchasaurus. It shows the end of the match between Storm and Valkyrie. Back to showing Cage kissing the belt and Scorpio Sky watching it all.