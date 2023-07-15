AEW Battle Of The Belts VII Results: Orange Cassidy Vs. Lance Archer, More

Battle of the Belts VII kicks off right after "AEW Collision" ends. CM Punk is still in the ring after he lost the men's Owen Hart Tournament against Ricky Starks, who won the match because he cheated. Jushin Thunder Liger goes to Starks, but Starks ignores him and goes to the back. Punk goes to the ringside and hugs David Benoit.

The first match is the AEW International Championship between Orange Cassidy and the challenger, Lance Archer. The bell rings and it starts off quickly. Cassidy tries to outrun Archer, but Archer gets him in the corner and is looking for the blackout. Big knee to Cassidy, who is on the top rope. Archer goes for the blackout again, but Cassidy has him in a sleeper hold.

Shoulder tackle to Cassidy and Casiddy roles out of the ring. Jake the Snake Roberts taunts Cassidy and Cassidy was going for the sloth kicks, but Archer comes. Cassidy gets smashed into the barricades. Archer throws Sercruity around.

Cassidy starts throwing security on top of Archer to save himself. Archer throws them all off. Both roll in before the ref calls in before the 10 counts. Archer remains in control and stands tall over Cassidy. Commercial break. Archer blocks the Slumdog Millionaire, but Cassidy also blocks the blackout. Archer tries to chokeslam him, but Cassidy kicks him down to his knees and hits a basement superkick. Archer hits the ripcord and gets a two-count.Cassidy is outside of the ring and Roberts goes for a DDT, but Archer stops him.