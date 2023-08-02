Rob Van Dam Debuts On 200th Episode Of AEW Dynamite, FTW Title Match Set For Next Week

By stealing the FTW Title from Hook, "Jungle" Jack Perry has awakened the ghosts of ECW's past. First was Jerry Lynn, who is not cleared to compete in a wrestling match, so on this week's "AEW Dynamite" Jerry Lynn called on an old friend.

Former ECW World Television Champion Rob Van Dam made his AEW debut, entering to his classic theme "Walk" by Pantera, and confronted Perry on Wednesday. Perry tried to attack Van Dam with a chair but Van Dam avoided the attack and the FTW Champion escaped through the hostile crowd. Later in the show, Van Dam appeared in an interview to say that he'll be facing "Jungle Jerk" on next week's "AEW Dynamite" for the FTW Championship.

Perry has been FTW Champion since the July 19 episode of "AEW Dynamite," when he debuted a new villainous persona, complete with a new look and a new theme song. Perry's match with Van Dam will be his first defense since winning the title.