Jack Perry Beats HOOK For FTW Championship, Wins First AEW Singles Title On Dynamite

Jack Perry buried his past on Wednesday night and uncovered the path to singles gold in AEW.

Perry defeated HOOK to win the FTW Championship on "AEW Dynamite." Perry took advantage of a downed referee to strike HOOK in the head with the FTW Title belt to get the pinfall victory. It's the first singles title for Perry, who previously had a reign as one-half of the AEW World Tag Team Champions alongside Luchasaurus.

Prior to the match, Perry debuted a new entrance theme. First, his old theme – "Tarzan Boy" by Baltimora – played, but that was quickly cut off. A video then played, showing Perry in a desert, burying his old wrestling boots. Back in the arena, he then made his way to the ring to one of the most famous works of classical music: the First Movement of Beethoven's Fifth Symphony. No longer introduced as "Jungle Boy," he was announced simply as Jack Perry.

For HOOK, Wednesday night's loss is the first of his professional wrestling career. He wrestled the first match of his career on an episode of "Rampage" in December 2021. He won the FTW Championship from Ricky Starks last July and carried a career record of 34-0 into his title loss to Perry.