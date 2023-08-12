Saraya Defeats Skye Blue On AEW Rampage, Advances To Women's Title Match At All In

AEW All In at Wembley Stadium will have at least one English wrestler on the card, with Saraya qualifying for the AEW Women's World Championship four-way match on "AEW Rampage." After her Outcasts teammate (and former champion) Toni Storm received a first-round bye and Hikaru Shida retained the title on "AEW Dynamite," Saraya became the third participant in the match after defeating rising star Skye Blue Friday night in Columbus, Ohio. After some trademark interference from The Outcasts at ringside, Saraya capitalized and hit the Good Knight to score a pinfall victory.

Despite only having four non-tag matches since returning to the ring in 2022, Saraya has remained a prominent fixture on AEW programming and is objectively one of the biggest names in the women's division, making her an obvious choice for a spot on the company's most-attended in their four-year history. Her inclusion in the title bout is also a major boost for the UK pay-per-view event, with both Jamie Hayter and PAC expected to miss the show due to injury. However, fellow Englishman Will Ospreay could be featured on the card, with a match against Chris Jericho rumored for Wembley.

The final spot in the All In title contest will be decided on the August 16th episode of "AEW Dynamite" between Britt Baker and The Bunny.