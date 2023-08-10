Hikaru Shida Retains AEW Women's Title In Second Consecutive Dynamite Main Event

Hikaru Shida is still your AEW Women's World Champion. In her first defense of the title, Shida successfully defeated Anna Jay on Wednesday's episode of "AEW Dynamite". After a back-and-forth bout, Shida took home the victory after landing her finishing maneuver, the Katana. The match was Shida's second consecutive "AEW Dynamite" main event.

Shida dethroned Toni Storm as Women's World Champion during the main event of last week's 200th episode special of "Dynamite", putting an end to The Outcasts member's 66-day reign. She had previously held the title after defeating Nyla Rose in a No Disqualification match at AEW Double Or Nothing 2020, but her impressive 372-day run took place entirely without fans in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and was put to an end after she came up short against Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. in 2021.

This is not the first time Shida and Jay have come face-to-face with one another, as they previously squared off in singles competition on two separate occasions in April and November of 2020. Jay has yet to come out on top in their series, as Shida also picked up the win on both prior occasions.