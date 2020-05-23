Hikaru Shida won the AEW Women's World Championship against Nyla Rose in a No DQ / No Count-Out Match at tonight's AEW Double or Nothing PPV.
Shida cracked Rose in the head with a kendo stick and a running knee strike for the pinfall victory. Rose won the title back in February.
Be sure to follow our live coverage of tonight's show!
You can check out the title change in the images below:
.@shidahikaru isn't playing around!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 24, 2020
Order Double or Nothing NOW on all major cable & satellite providers / @BRLive / @FITETV (Intl Fans Only) #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/XQGN3DDPHA
.@NylaRoseBeast is going all in! #AEWDoN— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) May 24, 2020
?? https://t.co/N5EvCb5TNZ
?? https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/CXwirEBpgK
.@shidahikaru rules! #AEWDoN— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) May 24, 2020
?? https://t.co/N5EvCb5TNZ
?? https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/MrFOoHQlVx
.@NylaRoseBeast crushes Shida! ?? #AEWDoN— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) May 24, 2020
?? https://t.co/N5EvCb5TNZ
?? https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/rKMGFwUt6a
Never underestimate the power of @shidahikaru!! #AEWDoN— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) May 24, 2020
?? https://t.co/N5EvCb5TNZ
?? https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/sRFxmvk3Tx
#AndNEW!! So proud of @shidahikaru! #AEWDoN— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) May 24, 2020
?? https://t.co/N5EvCb5TNZ
?? https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/HvNhAesNEL
Moments like this mean everything. Congratulations @shidahikaru! #AEWDoN— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) May 24, 2020
?? https://t.co/N5EvCb5TNZ
?? https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/G3vvDB06PC