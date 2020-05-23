Hikaru Shida won the AEW Women's World Championship against Nyla Rose in a No DQ / No Count-Out Match at tonight's AEW Double or Nothing PPV.

Shida cracked Rose in the head with a kendo stick and a running knee strike for the pinfall victory. Rose won the title back in February.

