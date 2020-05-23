Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of AEW Double or Nothing from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The Buy In will begin at 7:30 pm ET and the main card starts at 8 pm ET.
The event will stream on B/R Live and traditional PPV for $49.99, as well as FITE for fans outside of the U.S.
AEW World Championship
Jon Moxley (c) vs. Brodie Lee
AEW Women's World Championship (No DQ/No Count-Out)
Nyla Rose (c) vs. Hikaru Shida
AEW TNT Championship Match
Cody vs. Lance Archer
Mike Tyson to present title to the winner.
Casino Ladder Match
Darby Allin vs. Colt Cabana vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Joey Janela vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Kip Sabian vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Luchasaurus vs. TBA (Mystery Entrant)
Winner receives future AEW World Championship Match.
Stadium Stampede Match
The Elite (Kenny Omega, Hangman Page, The Young Bucks and Matt Hardy) vs. Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Santana, and Ortiz)
MJF vs. Jungle Boy
Penelope Ford vs. Kris Statlander
Dustin Rhodes vs. Shawn Spears
The Buy In
Best Friends vs. Private Party
Winners are the number one contenders for AEW World Tag Team Championship.