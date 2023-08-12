Backstage News On Rumored Matches For AEW All In At Wembley Stadium

The card for AEW's biggest show is beginning to take shape, with four matches confirmed for All In at Wembley Stadium and plenty more on the way. MJF and Adam Cole are set to main event the pay-per-view event in London, England, while the rubber match between FTR and The Young Bucks will take place in front of 80,000 fans; other matches include a four-way for the AEW Women's World Championship, Sting and Darby Allin vs. Swerve Strickland and AR Fox and the as-yet-unconfirmed but almost certainly happening re-match between Samoa Joe and CM Punk. But according to a report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there are at least three more matches that could be added prior to August 27th, including some of the biggest stars AEW have to offer.

Kenny Omega has been embroiled in a feud with Don Callis and Konosuke Takeshita for a number of months, but the Observer's Dave Meltzer suggests the potential singles match between the pair has been discussed for AEW All Out the following weekend. At All In, according to Meltzer, Omega could be teaming with "Hangman" Adam Page and Kota Ibushi to take on the trio of Takeshita and Jay White and Juice Robinson of Bullet Club Gold. It's unclear at the moment how AEW is setting up that particular match based on current storylines, as neither White nor Robinson has been involved with the Omega/Takeshita feud to this point.

Other rumors mentioned in this week's Observer include Will Ospreay vs. Chris Jericho, which could be possible with the G1 Climax concluding this weekend, though Jericho has also been embroiled with Callis. Meanwhile, a six-man tag bout between the Blackpool Combat Club and Eddie Kingston, Orange Cassidy and an unnamed competitor could also be happening, which would make sense considering recent AEW programming.

It should be emphasized that all these matches are referred to in the Observer as rumors; Meltzer has not as yet reported that any of them have been planned or are in the works.