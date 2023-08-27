Mercedes Mone Shares Photos In London Ahead Of AEW All In

With AEW All In just hours away, the entire professional wrestling world has its eyes on Wembley Stadium and London, England.

Former IWGP Women's Champion Mercedes Mone shared a captionless cluster of pictures, clearly at the London Eye Ferris Wheel, just 15 miles away from the stadium. Mone is not currently scheduled for AEW All In but her tweet fuels speculation that the popular women's wrestler might make an appearance at the landmark event, though it is also a very real possibility that she is simply in the United Kingdom to attend the event or visit some of her fellow wrestlers. As it stands, there is only one women's match scheduled for the event, a four-way match for the AEW Women's World Title that includes champion Hikaru Shida, Saraya, Toni Storm, and Dr. Britt Baker DMD.

Mone was last seen at NJPW Resurgence in May, where she suffered an ankle injury in the main event, costing her the match to former NJPW STRONG Women's Champion Willow Nightingale. Before her injury, Mone had been in talks with AEW President Tony Khan to appear at the Forbidden Door event that was held by AEW and NJPW in June. There had reportedly been talks between the two parties as far back as January, when Mone debuted in NJPW at Wrestle Kingdom 17, which was her first appearance in a wrestling ring since she and former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Trinity walked out of WWE over creative frustrations in May of last year.