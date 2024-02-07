Tony Khan's Big AEW Announcement Potentially Spoiled

Tonight's "AEW Dynamite" is one of the most anticipated "Dynamite" episodes in recent memory, as Sting and Darby Allin will challenge Ricky Starks and Big Bill for the AEW World Tag Team Championships, while "Hangman" Adam Page will face Swerve Strickland to determine Samoa Joe's challenger at AEW Revolution. But potentially bigger than all of them is a major announcement from AEW owner Tony Khan, an announcement that may have been let out of the bag hours beforehand.

Earlier Monday morning, the TD Bank Garden Arena in Boston, Massachusetts added "AEW Dynamite/Rampage" taping to their calendar on March 13. Not long after, Ticketmaster added the "Dynamite/Rampage" taping in Boston to their site, with a general online sale set to start this Saturday. Both Ticketmaster and TD Bank Garden Arena have since removed the posts, though they've continued to circulate on social media.

TD Garden's facebook posted an AEW Dynamite event earlier pic.twitter.com/RhIpSZLBis — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) February 7, 2024

🚨 The much-speculated AEW Dynamite in Boston, MA, at TD Garden is now officially on Ticketmaster for March 13th! 🚨 The public on-sale is Saturday, February 10th, at 10 AM EST, which means the pre-sale will be in the days leading up to it. More details to come. pic.twitter.com/6kBbbXKxtY — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) February 7, 2024

Many have speculated over the past week that an AEW show in Boston could be Khan's announcement, in conjunction with the signing of Mercedes Mone. Mone, a native of Boston, has been rumored to be AEW bound since late December, after talks between her and WWE, where she previously wrestled as Sasha Banks, were said to have stalled.

Though an agreement between her and AEW has yet to be officially confirmed, the expectation of many is that the former IWGP Women's Champion would be appearing for the promotion sometime in March, after a short visit to Japan. Neither Mone nor AEW have commented on the rumors suggesting she will soon be joining the promotion.