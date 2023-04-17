Becky Lynch Reportedly Dealing With Foot Injury, WWE Contract Isn't Up Until 2024

Becky Lynch isn't going anywhere anytime soon. Earlier today Lynch sent the wrestling world into a small meltdown when she revealed on Twitter that she wouldn't be at "WWE Raw" tonight. While innocuous enough on its own, when combined with her removing her bio and dropping her verification badge due to changing her display name to her legal name, Rebecca Quin, speculation quickly stirred about the star's status within WWE. However, a new report from Fightful Select tempered the flames of speculation, revealing that Lynch is most likely out tonight due to an ongoing foot injury that has recently been exacerbated. As for Lynch's contract status, Fightful reported that she's currently signed with the company until the summer of 2024, having re-signed with the company upon her return at the 2021 SummerSlam premium live event. Although contract negotiations aren't reported to have begun between WWE and Lynch, there are believed to be a number of other deals that will need to be renegotiated before they expire in 2024.

Questions about Lynch's status following the changes to her Twitter page was almost certainly exacerbated by Drew McIntyre's recent Twitter blackout. The former WWE Champion's deal with WWE is set to expire later this year, and on Friday he removed his bio and blacked out his profile picture and header on the social media platform. McIntyre and WWE are reportedly nowhere close to a new deal, and according to Fightful, his deal with the company is set to expire within nine months.

Lynch is coming off a WrestleMania 39 trios victory, her latest over longtime rivals Damage CTRL, and a tag team championship betrayal last week on "Raw," in which fill-in teammate Trish Stratus took the pinfall to lose the titles before kicking Lynch in the head.