Drew McIntyre's WWE Contract Reportedly In Its Final Year With No Signs Of A New Deal Coming

In a shocking turn of events, it appears Drew McIntyre may be on his way out of WWE. According to PWInsider, McIntyre's WWE contract is in its final year. Moreover, it appears that there is no current progress towards a new deal between WWE and McIntyre. Unsurprisingly, it's expected that every other major promotion would be eager to sign the Scottish star should his contract with WWE be allowed to expire.

McIntyre's current run with WWE began in 2017, via a stint on "WWE NXT." From there, McIntyre moved back up to the main roster and has commonly played an integral part on both "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown." McIntyre was the WWE Champion through a large portion of the empty arena shows WWE produced during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. His championship reign followed McIntyre winning the 2020 Royal Rumble, and began by defeating Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania 36.

The exact nature of what is stalling negotiations between the two sides is currently unknown. Given the high-profile status that McIntyre has carried since 2020, it's hard to imagine that WWE hasn't made sizable offers to retain the popular main-eventer. If his deal does expire, WrestleMania 39 could be McIntyre's last visit to the grand stage for the foreseeable future. He is set to participate in a triple threat match against Sheamus and Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER. The match came about after neither Sheamus or McIntyre was able to best the other to gain a one-on-one match against the reigning champion.