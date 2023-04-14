Drew McIntyre Goes Dark On Twitter, Removes WWE References From Profile

We don't know what's next for WWE's Drew McIntyre following his loss at WrestleMania 39, but if his recent Twitter activity is anything to go by, it might be something different. Friday, the former WWE Champion blacked out his Twitter account. Meanwhile, his most recent tweet dates back to April 2, following his hard-hitting Triple Threat Match for the Intercontinental Championship against Sheamus and GUNTHER, the latter of whom retained. Said tweet was simple, displaying just three waving-hand emojis.

This also comes just two weeks after reports of McIntyre's WWE contract status came to light, noting that not only is it in its final year but a new deal doesn't appear to be close. For what it's worth, McIntyre's Instagram profile remained unchanged as of Friday night at 8 PM ET. Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp has also inquired, tweeting Friday evening that "For everyone sending me this [a screenshot of Drew's profile], I've asked."

All that said, this could always be just a smokescreen from McIntyre. Last year prior to WrestleMania 38, Seth Rollins went dark on all social media accounts when it looked as though he wasn't going to have a match at "The Show of Shows." As it turned out, he ended up facing a returning Cody Rhodes instead.

Getting back to McIntyre, he's arguably fallen down the pecking order in recent months after failing to dethrone Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle last September. McIntyre reunited with his on-again, off-again best buddy Sheamus, losing to The Usos in a Tag Team Championship match in January and falling short alongside The Brawling Brutes and Kevin Owens at Survivor Series: WarGames last November following a program with Karrion Kross.