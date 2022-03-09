WWE RAW Superstar Seth Rollins has made a couple of drastic changes to his official Twitter and Instagram accounts ahead of WrestleMania 38.

As seen in the screengrabs below, Rollins blacked out his Twitter header and profile photo, and changed his name to “…” on Tuesday. He made a similar change to his Instagram handle.

On this week’s RAW, Rollins walked away looking despondent after himself & Kevin Owens failed to capture the RAW Tag Team Titles in the opening contest. In the lead-up to the match, Rollins mentioned how he and his “best friend” Owens had to win the match in order to book their ticket to April’s WrestleMania 38. Later on RAW, Kevin Patrick approached Rollins, who walked away away without offering any comments.

As of this writing, there is still no update on Seth Rollins’ WrestleMania 38 opponent.

please pray for seth rollins, nothing happened to him, he’s just about to have another psychotic break pic.twitter.com/lLYH5CFgTq — maxx (boophausen) (@krisstatlanders) March 8, 2022

Oh… looks like Seth has gone dark on his socials, all blacked out and no bio. Also his Twitter doesn't have his name up just … 🤔 #SethRollins pic.twitter.com/YXYLdy7JiP — Seth Rollins Fans : Fanpage (@SethRollinsFans) March 8, 2022

