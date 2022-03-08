Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE RAW Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, OH.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

Here is what’s in store for tonight:

* RAW Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy vs. Randy Orton and Riddle vs. Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins with the titles on the line. This will be the RAW opener

* WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler returns to RAW for a special appearance

* Logan Paul and The Miz host a Cleveland Homecoming Party as they prepare to face The Mysterios at WrestleMania 38

* WWE Hall of Famer Edge explains why he attacked AJ Styles last week

