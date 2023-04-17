Becky Lynch Reveals She Won't Be At WWE Raw Tonight

The April 17 edition of "WWE Raw" will be coming to us live from the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas, this evening, and is set to feature Brock Lesnar and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus as we inch closer to the Backlash premium live event on May 6. However, one superstar who will apparently not be in attendance is former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion "The Man" Becky Lynch. Early Monday afternoon, Lynch tweeted out a simple seven-word message: "I won't be coming to Raw today."

With the USA Network handle tweeting the eyes emoji 30 minutes after her initial tweet (shortly followed by Stratus responding with a tweet of her own) it wouldn't be unreasonable to assume this is for storyline purposes. That being said, we do not and likely will not know for sure until "Raw" airs later tonight. In the meantime, Stratus, has some explaining to do — last week on "Raw," Lita was attacked backstage and thus unable to defend her title alongside Lynch against Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan. Stratus then stepped up to take Lita's place, but after being pinned by Morgan to lose the titles, turned on Lynch before knocking her out with her signature Chick Kick.

Last Monday marked the first time Lynch attempted to defend the tag team titleds since winning them alongside Lita on the February 27 edition of "Raw," thanks in large part to a returning Stratus. That match then set up their WrestleMania 39 trios showdown against Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY). Technically, Lita herself never got to defend the championship, and will undoubtedly be awaiting an explanation tonight in Lynch's absence.