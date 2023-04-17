WWE Raw Preview (4/17): Brock Lesnar & Trish Stratus To Appear, Seth Rollins Vs. The Miz, More

Brock Lesnar will appear on "WWE Raw" tonight after Cody Rhodes challenged him to a match at the upcoming Backlash premium live event. "The American Nightmare" was viciously assaulted by "The Beast" prior to their scheduled tag team bout against current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa two weeks ago. Rhodes is now looking to exact revenge in a first-time clash with the former WWE Champion next month in Puerto Rico. Lesnar has yet to reveal his motive for attacking the 2023 men's Royal Rumble winner, but he could perhaps tell the world this evening and provide Rhodes an answer for his Backlash challenge.

And speaking of providing answers, Trish Stratus is set to explain why she turned on Becky Lynch last week. The WWE Hall of Famer attacked "The Man" from behind after they lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Stratus was filling in for Lita after she was mysteriously attacked backstage before that title bout took place.

Tonight's in-ring action will see reigning WWE United States Champion Austin Theory renew his rivalry with Bobby Lashley in a non-title match. Theory hasn't defended the belt since defeating John Cena on the first night of WrestleMania 39, but "The All Mighty" may be next in line for a shot at the gold if he can defeat the 25-year-old later this evening. Elsewhere, Seth "Freakin" Rollins is set to take on The Miz in singles action. That bout was announced over the weekend on social media and is the first battle between the two wrestlers since "The Visionary" defeated "The A-Lister" on "Raw" in February.