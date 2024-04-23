Becky Lynch Outlasts 13 Others In WWE Raw Battle Royal, Claims Women's World Title

Becky Lynch won her seventh singles title on WWE's man roster Monday night, capturing the Women's World Championship in a battle royal with 13 other stars on "WWE Raw." Lynch was able to hit a Manhandle Slam on Liv Morgan on the apron to drop Morgan to the floor and become the last woman standing, claiming the belt after Rhea Ripley was forced to vacate the title due to injury following her match with Lynch at WrestleMania 40.

Out of the 14 women in the match, Candice LaRae was the first eliminated, by Alpha Academy's Maxxine, who then walked right into a big boot from LaRae's tag team partner Indi Hartwell. Maxxine threw Hartwell out too, but was eliminated by Nia Jax later in the match.

Lynch was able to eliminate Piper Niven, who then drug Lynch out of the ring through the bottom rope and drove her into the steps before hitting a cannonball. Niven tore apart the announce desk before Jax also left the ring legally. Jax hit a chokeslam on Niven, onto Lynch on the desk, then hit a Samoan drop on Niven on top of Lynch before getting back in the ring. Jax, Lynch, Liv Morgan, and Shayna Baszler were the final four women in the match. Lynch pulled herself back into the ring following Baszler's elimination, and teamed up with Morgan to eliminate Jax. Morgan hit a codebreaker onto the "Irresistible Force" and Lynch followed it up with a leg drop to get Jax over the top rope.

Morgan and Lynch then battled on the apron of the ring. Lynch hit a Manhandle Slam onto Morgan for the win. Following the match, "The Man" celebrated her victory with the fans in the crowd as "Raw" went off the air.