Braun Strowman Reportedly Released From Hospital Following Surgery

It has been a rough go recently for Braun Strowman. He's been off WWE television since the beginning of May due to a serious neck injury that forced him to undergo fusion surgery last Friday. Less than a week later, Strowman is going home. PWInsider reports that Strowman was released from the hospital on Monday.

However, fans shouldn't expect Strowman back in the ring for the foreseeable future as he recovers and rehabs. WWE has moved Strowman to their internal injury list with any creative pitches for him tabled moving forward.

Nevertheless, Strowman appears to be in good spirits, receiving support from a number of wrestlers, including Ryback and Carmella. Additionally, backstage at "Raw" last night, a number of talents were sympathetic toward his situation; the direct result of Strowman being a well-liked figure in the WWE locker room.

It's been a bit of a rollercoaster ride for Strowman over the past year. After being released from WWE, he was welcomed back in September. But shortly thereafter, he found himself at the center of wrestling controversy following comments he made about high-flyers. Oddly enough, he'd then settle into a tag team with Ricochet. He was then also out of action for a short stretch in April after suffering a concussion during a "SmackDown" match with the Viking Raiders.