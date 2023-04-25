WWE's Braun Strowman Currently Out Of Action With A Concussion

Since returning to WWE last September, Braun Strowman has maintained a steady presence on "WWE SmackDown," especially since finding a comfortable role in a new tag team with Ricochet. But for fans of their unlikely yet popular pairing, their progress may be put on pause and it may be a bit before they are back in action again due to an unfortunate injury.

Per PWInsider Elite, Strowman suffered a concussion recently that is now keeping him from the ring. It is believed that it may have occurred during this past Friday's "SmackDown" in a tag team bout against the Viking Raiders. He and Ricochet were scheduled for rematches with the Viking Raiders at live events over the weekend. However, Strowman was pulled from the road following Friday evening's show as part of some concussion protocol in order to begin his recovery process.

There really is no timetable for Strowman's return as we've seen time and time again that concussions operate on their own clock. Depending how severe the concussion is, his time on the sidelines could range anywhere from days to months. Strowman has remained relatively healthy during his two runs with WWE, never missing more than a show or two due to some minor ailments. This would be his most significant issue yet.

In the meantime, it is possible that Ricochet could stay busy on his own in singles competition while he waits for "The Monster of All Monsters" to be cleared to step into the squared circle again.