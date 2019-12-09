Braun Strowman is currently out of action with an injury, according to F4Wonline.com.

Strowman missed Sunday's WWE live event in Jacksonville, Florida, where he was to face WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in the main event. Drew McIntyre ended up replacing Strowman for a loss to The Fiend.

It was noted how word going around is that Strowman is suffering from back spasms, but the official word is a sore hip and that he is expected to be back in action in a few days.

Strowman lost to The Fiend at the recent Starrcade live event, and participated in the 15-man match at WWE Survivor Series in late November. There's no word yet on when he will be back in action, but it sounds like he could be back as soon as Friday's SmackDown. WWE has not announced Strowman for a TLC match.